HP ensures data protection with recovery and backup tools

The suite combines HPE Storage Optimizer, HPE Data Protector and HPE Backup Navigator with information optimization, analytics, and protection tools to safeguard and backup enterprise data across disparate repositories and locations.

HPE Storage Optimizer helps companies analyze, classify and manage data based on its value. Users can understand and control the information landscape to reduce costs, meet backup SLAs and reduce compliance risks.

HPE Data Protector serves as the core protection engine for comprehensive backup and recovery that is centrally managed. Users can consolidate and standardize backup and replication.

HPE Backup Navigator provides analytics, reporting and data monitoring. Users can identify protection gaps, run rapid root-cause analysis for issues in order to help IT departments plan for future backup resource.