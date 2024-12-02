Hoyos Labs becomes Veridium, launches biometric ID product

Veridium plans to directly address the most pressing security needs of four key sectors: Global 2000, financial services, healthcare and governments. Its solutions are built on an open standard to ensure continual iteration and enable the solutions to evolve at the forefront of the industry.

The new product, VeridiumID, is a server-based system for biometric authentication that works in conjunction with an enterprises mobile app and Veridiums front-end, mobile SDK.

VeridiumID accommodates multiple plug-and-play biometric libraries, including Veridiums own 4 Fingers TouchlessID, and integrates with existing enterprise environments, including support for Active Directory or a FIDO authenticator.