Hotel booking app to receive biometric onboarding, immunity credentials from Onfido





Via the partnership, the two companies aim to make it safe for people to travel, as well as to serve as an example of the kinds of precautions that businesses will need to take to reopen the economy in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sidehide is a hotel booking app that launched in early 2020, and its goal is to restore people’s confidence in the travel industry and make the check-in process safer for those who do decide to take a trip.

Onfido will support Sidehide’s goal with simple customer onboarding and discreet immunity passports. In that regard, the onboarding and identity verification process is much the same as it was before the pandemic, and leverages Onfido’s face and document recognition tech to compare a selfie to the photo on an official government ID. The immunity passport is delivered through a QR code that will serve as proof that the user is free of COVID-19. The solution offers a degree of privacy since users would not have to share any additional personal or medical information to demonstrate their immunisation status. Onfido indicated that it is collaborating with governments and other authorities to develop a system, which would presumably require an official COVID-19 test result and clean bill of health from a medical professional. Users who book through Sidehide would be able to skip the check-in desk and go straight to their room.