Hortonworks seeks to improve cybersecurity with Apache Metron

Metron is an open source Apache project dedicated to providing security analytics platform to detect and mitigate security risks. Metron helps users process unprecedented volumes of data per second, changing the game for malware detection and prevention.

When an organization is attacked, Metron users can process and compare data from comprehensive feeds across the platform in real time. This facilitates detection of malware campaigns and also impacts the economics for attackers by requiring them to customize malware for each target.

The Metron community includes members such as Rackspace, ManTech, B23, Hortonworks and others.