Horizon Media, TransUnion team up for data identity capabilities





The partnership will empower more personalised marketing execution in support of people-based marketing and client advertising initiatives. Via the partnership, TransUnion will use its validated identity and robust audience attribute data sets to help build Horizon’s identity spine from the ground up, creating a common ID layer to power marketing decisions across all touchpoints. Horizon bolsters its own identity infrastructure, establishing a framework for reconciling disparate data sources, deepening its client’s data-driven strategies, and enabling faster connections to deliver IDs across the digital ecosystem.

The expanded identity footprint allows Horizon to resolve individual or household identities and match, build and leverage audiences directly for its advertising clientele. Thus, Horizon’s clients can tap into this strategic data layer to execute more precise campaigns and activations with confidence.



