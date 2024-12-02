HooYu launches UI and UX tools for KYC processes for banks and fintechs

This comes after research from a HooYu report revealed that more than 85% of fintech and e-money providers see streamlining the effectiveness of customer onboarding as the best tactic to grow their customer numbers, according to the official press release.

Before launching the new solution, HooYu spent months testing with major players in the banking, fintech, and online gambling industries. The revamped user interface provides more choice for users completing a digital KYC onboarding journey.

Digitally savvy users can follow dynamic prompts to fast-track through the process and enjoy a straight-through KYC journey. Meanwhile, users that need more support can return to the HooYu Journey Hub where they can get further guidance on what information or documents they must provide to pass KYC checks. Careful consideration has also gone into accessibility to help prevent financial exclusion for those with visual or physical additional needs.