Hong Leong Bank adds biometric authentication for mobile banking

HLB is expecting a 32% growth in its digital banking user base, supported by a 72% increase in new user registrations for Hong Leong Connect Online. Users and downloads of the Hong Leong Connect mobile application are also expected to grow by 42%.

Hong Leong Connect’s biometric authentication function enables users to access and perform an array of services, which include checking balances, transferring funds, cardless ATM withdrawals, as well as retail merchant payments.

The function is currently available on smartphone models with factory-fitted biometric scanning capabilities, such as Apple devices (iPhone 5s and above) and Android devices (Samsung Galaxy S6 and above running on OS 5.11 and above).

HLB said customers must first enable the touch ID or fingerprint feature on their mobile device and register their fingerprint on the same device, before using the banks biometric authentication function on Connect.

As an additional security feature, transactions which exceed the RM200 limit will require customers to also input their password for the transaction to be confirmed.