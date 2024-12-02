Hong Kong plans to strengthen cyber security after SWIFT attack

The Hong Kong Monetary Authoritys latest measure, known as the Cybersecurity Fortification Initiative (CFI), plans to raise the level of cybersecurity at banks in Hong Kong through a three-pronged approach and follows similar steps taken by its counterparts from London to Vietnam.

The FBI, authorities in Dhaka and private forensic experts are investigating the February cyber heist in Bangladesh where thieves raided a central bank account kept at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, stealing USD 81 million.

They installed malware inside the banks Dhaka headquarters that hid traces of their attack in a bid to delay discovery so they could access the funds, according to police and private security companies.

The theft prompted fresh attacks on other central banks within the region, with Vietnams Tien Phong Bank saying earlier this week it had interrupted an attempted cyber heist that involved the use of fraudulent SWIFT messages.