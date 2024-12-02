Hong Kong online shoppers cite product quality as main concern over security

According to a survey conducted by Visa, cost referring to high shipping costs or hidden charges/taxes (59%) and payment security (53%) are their next two barriers to electronic commerce.

The survey shows that nearly half (47%) of all shoppers in Hong Kong begin shopping online in one of four categories including bill payments, movies, travel and fashion. Most online buyers purchase in multiple categories - 42% buy online in more than five categories and consumers buy online in 5.2 categories on average a year.

Consumers always make a number of ‘investigative steps’ before buying. However, some said that their most recent online purchase was bought on impulse, particular in fashion and food delivery (for 36% of online purchasers), which is the highest compared to all other markets examined in the Survey.

Desktop/laptops are the preferred device for both browsing and online purchasing (62%), but nearly one-third of consumers prefer to use a smartphone for online purchasing - 30% say that a smartphone is their preferred device for online purchases, and 8% of online shoppers prefer to use a tablet.

The Visa report was an online survey designed and conducted from May to June 2015 by ORC International on behalf of Visa in an effort to measure consumer ecommerce behavior. The poll interviewed 733 internet users in Hong Kong who access the internet at least once a week and are aged 18 to 55.