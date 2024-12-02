Hong Kong internet users have low knowledge of cyber security

A survey of six APAC territories conducted by security company ESET indicates that Hong Kong internet users have a cyber-savviness rating of a mere 25.6%. Hong Kong scored fifth out of the six countries and territories included in the study, behind Malaysia (29.9%), Singapore (27.2%), India (27.3%) and Thailand (26.7%) but behind Indonesia (25.1%).

Hong Kong’s cyber knowledge ranking was fourth, with respondents answering 70.1% of cyber security questions correctly. Across Asia, 93% of respondents indicated that they worry about cyber security. Yet only 44.2% of Hong Kong respondents are taking proactive steps to protect themselves online. In addition, over 38% of users across the region engage in risky behavior online despite knowing the dangers.

Respondents are least likely to regularly back up data or change passwords, or to only download media from official sources, even though they understand that these actions would improve their online security.