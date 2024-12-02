Hong Kong gov updates specs for eIDs for its residents

Thus Honk Kong citizens can use a single digital identity and authentication to conduct government and commercial transactions online. The Government envisages that the new system will be launched by 2020.

eID will be applicable to most e-Government services requiring authentication, including online and mobile applications. The main purpose of eID is to promote online transactions and electronic services. To tie in with the trend of technological development and the general publics usage of mobile devices, eID will be used in a virtual form on mobile applications or other Internet platforms, and will not use smart ID cards as carrier to eliminate the limitation of using card readers and computers.

The security and encryption measures of the eID system will be based on the latest industry and international standards and guidelines. The Government shall conduct comprehensive privacy and security risk assessment during the design, development and testing stages. Application and use of eID are on a voluntary basis. At the launch of eID, the Hong Kong government will provide the applicants and the public with comprehensive information on privacy protection and cyber security.