Hong Kong banks to implement voice recognition for call centers

Citi bank has announced that a voice recognition system will be launched next week. In announcing the move, the bank framed it as a means of boosting both the customer experience and its own efficiency, asserting that by eliminating the need for customers to remember PINs and answer security questions, it will shorten calls by about 45 seconds on average.

At the same time, HSBC plans to launch both fingerprint and voice-based biometric identification systems in the second half of 2016. Kevin Martin. HSBC executive, said that in the future, one expects biometrics to become the norm for personal identification in many daily activities, including banking.

The banks’ plans reflect a broader trend, as financial services institutions in a number of countries, from Canada to South Africa, adopt voice recognition at their call centers with similar aims.