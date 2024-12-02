HomeStreet Bank adds mobile security feature to debit cards

Designed to prevent fraud, customers can now use the HomeStreet Bank mobile app Card Control to turn on and off their debit card and receive notifications anytime the card is used or if it exceeds spending limits, merchant types or geographic locations.

Recently, HomeStreet Bank released a collection of digital upgrades in an effort to boost customer experience. In addition to updating its website, HomeStreet rolled out Cardless Cash, Apple Pay, Samsung Pay and Android Pay. HomeStreet also plans to launch Zelle, a person-to-person payment network, in the coming months.