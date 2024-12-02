Homeland Security requires USD 65.8 million for biometric update

According to a fiscal year 2016 Budget Request, DHS writes that the funds are for the National Protection and Programs Directorate Replacement Biometric System, which will replace the Automated Biometric Identification System, known as IDENT.

The funds will support the Office of Biometric Identity Management for an initial increment of a four-increment phased approach to replacing the legacy IDENT system.

Currently, the 20-year-old system is currently dealing with 300,000 transactions a day (hitting a database of 173 million unique identities) in comparison to 220,000 (hitting a database of 150 million unique identities) in 2014.

In November 2014, OBIM sought information on the emerging biometrics technologies and services that could replace its current system.