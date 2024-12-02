Home Depot registers possible massive data breach

According to a Home Depot representative, the retailer has noticed some unusual activity on its network and is working with banks and law enforcement agencies to investigate the potential breach of customer credit- or debit-card data.

Experts believe the Home Depot breach could date back to April and affect 2,200 retail locations in the US and others abroad.

Security website Krebs on Security has also mentioned that two large bundles of credit cards went on sale on the rescator[dot]cc card forum, the same underground credit card market that sold numbers stolen in the Target, P.F. Chang and other breaches. According to Brian Krebs, the gang may be the same group responsible for the massive Target breach that occurred during the 2013 holiday shopping season and resulted in 40 million payment card numbers being stolen along with 70 million personal information records.

The point-of-sale malware, one of many used against payment terminals, has recently been blamed for more than 1,000 attacks on businesses, prompting the US Secret Service to issue an advisory warning businesses of the threat.

In recent news, The PCI Security Standards Council has also released a bulletin offering insights for mitigating the Backoff POS malware threat.