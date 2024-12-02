Hitachi ID launches identity and access management solution

The Hitachi ID Bravura Security Fabric creates a centralised view to weave patterns of functionality an organisation needs to protect against continual threats and cover all aspects of identity and access security programme. Organisations evaluating their identity and access maturity will now be able to reveal risks and threats with an risk and threat assessment report for both identity and privileged access with the new Hitachi ID Bravura Discover.

Unlike similar tools typically limited to identity applications on Windows and Linux, Hitachi ID Bravura Discover works across platforms and for both identity and privileged access applications.

Version 12.0 of identity access management solution Hitachi’s delivers integration with intelligent bots for better self-service. Its enhanced configurability with powerful grouping constructs can manage thousands to millions of identities with robust policy and rule verifications.