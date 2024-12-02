Hitachi Capital uses remote identity verification from Nomidio for access to CBILS





Hitachi Capital needed to ensure its customers could successfully apply for loans remotely to help get much needed financial support to UK businesses. Hitachi Capital is a key partner in the UK Government’s Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CBILS).

In the four-week period since social distancing was initially introduced, Hitachi Capital has seen a four-fold increase in demand for remote identity verification using Nomidio. The remote identity verification service was originally designed to support the company’s direct channel, but since the UK’s coronavirus outbreak began in March, the decision was taken to roll out remote ID checks for Hitachi Capital’s much larger indirect business, where loans are arranged via brokers and other introducers.

In addition, since the introduction of the new service, Hitachi Capital’s applicants only need an ID document such as a passport before they use their mobile phone to submit a selfie with the process taking around a minute to legally verify that the customer. Now, when an introducer submits a loan application, the Hitachi Capital team provides the applicant with a link to undertake the Nomidio identity verification process. Nomidio IDV then verifies the document is genuine and matches it with the live selfie. The only time the verification process requires a human touch is if an application is deemed suspicious and is therefore escalated.