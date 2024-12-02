Hillarys adds Eckohs CallGuard for payment security

Eckoh will provide Hillarys with their CallGuard payment solution which boosts security for customers making card payments over the phone. It does this by eliminating card details from the Contact Centre environment. This additional protection meets the requirements of the latest version 3 of the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standards (PCI DSS).

Eckoh is a global provider of secure payment products and customer service solutions, working with organisations in over 10 countries around the world.