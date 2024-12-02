HID's authentication solution and behavioural biometrics integrated with Temenos

The aim of this initiative is to secure digital banking by lowering costs, as well as by speeding up risk-based adaptive authentication, threat detection, and transaction signing on the Temenos platform. The company is incorporating HID’s risk-based authentication solution with Temenos Infinity, its digital front office product, and Temenos Y24 Transact, its core banking product.

Moreover, HID Global’s ActivID Authentication Platform is combined with the HID Risk Management Solution, while the real-time risk profiling tech is included in HID Approve – a multi-factor authentication solution for online and mobile banking. This solution offers security via public key-based cryptography and mobile-based out-of-band transaction signatures. The features of HIG Global’s risk-based authentication products include: