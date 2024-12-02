HID signs MoU with iPassport

Based on the information detailed in the press release, the collaboration between HID and iPassport, a provider of solutions that enable organisations to implement digital identity technologies, is set to bring forth an AI-powered passenger identity verification technology that aims to improve the travel experience and optimise airport efficiencies.





HID, iPassport collaboration context and details

When navigating through an airport, a sequence of touchpoints is required, ranging from check-in to baggage drop and security checkpoint, to retail/duty-free shopping, lounge access and boarding. As millions of travellers experience delays, cancellations, and baggage mix-ups, and there is a continuous strain on airport staff the passenger journey has increased in complexity, and airlines have a need for reliable and swift identity verification to offer passengers a secure and hassle-free journey.

Vito Fabbrizio, Managing Director of Biometrics, Extended Access Technologies at HID stated that nowadays, moving through an airport in a secure manner requires ongoing and ‘seamless’ identity verification that improves the passenger experience and optimises efficiencies for everyone, something that the iPassport collaboration solution aims to address.

By leveraging HID’s modular approach, airlines and airport operators alike are enabled to have identity verification capabilities added to existing systems in a quick and easy manner, without having to ‘rip-and-replace’ or perform costly migrations to a new platform altogether.











As per the information detailed in the press release, the modular solution includes the following components:

Facial recognition camera hardware;

Fingerprint, ID document, and ticket readers;

Software Development Kits (SDKs);

ID proofing and biometric server;

Device management;

Biometric professional services.

The solution is believed to help achieve significant performance and matching accuracy as it leverages HID-patented multispectral imaging (MSI) technology and ethically trained artificial intelligence (AI) built within the HID U.ARE.U Camera Identification System.

The announcement details that the usage of facial recognition technology throughout the airport is dependent on the passenger’s prior consent during booking or check-in. What is more, the biometric information is set to be stored and used during the time the passenger is in transit within the airport, aiming to help address compliance with applicable data privacy laws.

Apart from airlines and airports, other segments within the travel industry, like cruise ships and hospitality, can benefit from: