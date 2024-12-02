



As per the information detailed in the press release, HID, in partnership with Temenos, entered an alliance with Santander International in a bid to deliver flexible customer authentication for its digital banking platform.











HID – Santander International collaboration objectives

Considering the current financial landscape, Santander International faces several difficulties in its digital transformation journey, including navigating cybersecurity threats, adhering to regulations, and providing improved user experiences while protecting them from cyber criminals. After selecting Temenos for its digital banking platform, Santander International established its partnership with HID, in a bid to increase authentication capabilities and secure the platform’s digital channels. Aiming to assist Santander International’s secure transition from web banking to a mobile-centric experience, HID recommended its mobile client SDK, HID Approve, which can be integrated into any mobile banking application. Through this, the mobile SDK can offer login and transaction signing for a secure authentication experience.



Furthermore, according to HID’s officials, one of the company’s objectives is to enable banks with the tools they require to protect both their customers and their reputation. Additionally, HID is committed to advancing banks’ digitalisation journey, with the company aiming to assist Santander International as it continues its digital transformation. Currently, HID leverages several methods to ensure the enhanced capabilities of its technology, including automatic key rotation features integrated into the mobile authentication solution, and runtime application self-protection. Also, the company subjects its technology to security certification processes. HID offers over 70 configurable security policies, intending to deliver a more granular control to allow banks to customise the security posture and user experience to their specific needs.



Representatives from HID also underlined that Santander International's journey initially included the implementation of HID's mobile authenticator client before embedding the technology stack directly into its application. In addition, HID's identity solutions provide individuals with convenient access to physical and digital places and connect items that can be identified, verified, and tracked digitally. The company collaborates with governments, educational institutions, hospitals, financial institutions, and industrial businesses.





HID’s past developments