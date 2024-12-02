HID launches bamboo-made Seos access security cards

These cards are part of HID’s Seos security solution and are the first in a range of physical access security Eco Cards. The bamboo used for the creation of these cards is certified by the Forestry Stewardship Council, which means that it comes from responsibly managed forests that offer environmental, social, and economic benefits.

HID’s efforts to distance itself from PVC use comes in the context of recent market reports, including HID's State of Security and Identity Report, that indicate a growing tendency for organisations to prioritise climate and sustainability efforts. By moving to renewable and eco-friendly materials, HID is also looking to minimise its energy consumption and waste.

Bamboo represents a renewable resource that grows quickly and requires less water and pesticides when compared to card materials. The material can aid HID in its efforts towards improving the sustainability of its products without compromising security and customer experience.

Seos Bamboo cards also support organisations seeking green building certifications, including the internationally accepted Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED), the Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method, and the Zero Waste to Landfill certification.

HID officials cited by en.prnasia.com revealed that the company began exploring alternatives to plastic cards 10 years ago with the introduction of HID Mobile Access. They also talked about Seos Bamboo and emphasised that this product line supports an eco-friendlier value chain in areas where physical access cards are still required.

More information about HID

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, HID has over 4,500 employees around the world and operates international offices that support more than 100 countries. The company’s identity solutions give people convenient access to physical and digital places and connect things that can be identified, verified, and tracked digitally.

One of HID’s most recent partnerships involved signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with iPassport in March 2023, to launch an identity verification solution for the transportation industry. According to the official press release, the collaboration between HID and iPassport, a provider of solutions that enable organisations to implement digital identity technologies, aims to bring forth an AI-powered passenger identity verification technology that can improve the travel experience and optimise airport efficiencies.

