HID introduces MFA biometrics in LATAM

Multi-factor authentication (MFA) solution, including biometrics, whether in the form of one-touch fingerprint authorisation or contactless facial authentication, offers a way to introduce that fraud prevention while improving the customer experience, as HID representatives say.

The MFA solution HID is offering for banks is meant to satisfy customers while defending against fraud with end-to-end fingerprint or facial authentication. The HID Global banking platform takes a modular approach, offering mobile onboarding, in-branch customer recognition, ATM authentication through face or fingerprint biometrics, and mobile banking capabilities through device management, SDK, biometric server, and camera hardware solutions.

Fingerprints can be used at branches or ATMs, while face biometrics and document recognition can be used for remote onboarding with digital know your customer (KYC) checks. The company has also expanded the application of its patented multispectral imaging technology to include face biometrics, as part of the company’s passive liveness detection.