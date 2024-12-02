HID Globals verification platform upgraded with Face ID

The company expects facial recognition to play an increasingly important role in its authentication offering, combined with threat and fraud detection. Facial recognition is featured on Apples new iPhone X phone to secure access to online or mobile banking and digital signatures used in banking transactions. Apple’s Face ID feature can also be used to secure remote access to employee data and applications.

HID Global is able to combine facial recognition technology with threat detection and other risk-based intelligence so that organizations can recognize potential fraud or misuse while improving and personalizing the user experience. The company is developing functionalities that enable financial institutions to detect cyber threats such as malware, ransomware, application hacking, phishing and fraudulent transactions. Facial recognition will play an integral role in delivering these capabilities, providing valuable data to help fuel predictive analytics and other artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.