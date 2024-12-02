HID Global unveils acquisition of miniaturised reader devices provider Access-IS





Access-IS’s proven technology and solutions broaden HID Global’s technology portfolio, accelerate its vertical market expansion, and add new product offerings that help meet customers’ evolving needs for integrated, digitised solutions.

Access-IS’s tech, products, and solutions have ranged from barcode reading and image processing for document scanning to NFC and EMV for mobile ticketing. The company’s devices have been deployed worldwide across a number of key verticals including finance, transportation, and government.

The company extends HID’s technology and product portfolio with proven solutions deployed worldwide:

More than 100 million transactions processed through Access-IS products daily and its installed base includes over 20,000 systems used in public transportation and ticketing around the world;

Over 50,000 users of its identity and security solutions (e-passport, e-ID, and e-driver’s license readers for government and commercial applications);

Installations in over 200 airports.

In addition to building upon Access-IS’s existing vertical markets, HID will leverage the company’s technology to fuel further expansion, and EMV contactless payment readers from Access-IS will broaden HID’s offering in the financial sector and other markets.