HID Global to support biometrics adoption in Latin America

The country’s National Banking and Security Commission (CNBV) has set October 2018 as deadline for Mexican financial institutions to deploy fingerprint identification technology. However, HID Global’s biometrics sensors are also used extensively in commercial applications in Mexico, including verifying identity for more than 70,000 members of a large fitness club franchise.

Now, the same technology is poised to improve banking security and convenience in Mexico as the CNVB gets closer to the October 2018 deadline for financial institutions to verify their customers’ identity using fingerprint biometrics when creating accounts, applying for loans and conducting other transactions.

Also, more than 115,000 multispectral fingerprint sensors are deployed in Brazil to protect billions of ATM transactions per year, with nearly 80% of the nation’s ATMs used by over 85 million banking customers. Financial institutions in Chile and Argentina have embraced HID’s technology to secure pension payments for over one million elderly citizens.