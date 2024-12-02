HID Global selected for national digital identity in Argentina

Through this initiative, citizens are allowed to request appointments, receive health information, and access credentials including their driver’s license. The partnership was signed between HID, Argentina’s Ministry of Interior, Public Works and Housing through the National Registry of Persons (Renaper), and the Ministry of Modernization, and it will see HID goID citizen identity tech integrated with the Mi Argentina app to power the digital identity credential.

Moreover, once citizens request a mobile ID and authenticate their identity at a Renaper office, they will receive an email code to activate the digital DNI. However, in case the citizen’s mobile phone is lost or stolen, the credential can be immediately revoked.