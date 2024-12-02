HID Global secures online transactions with mobile app

HID Approve is an “authenticator” that verifies online access and transaction requests, such as digital banking transactions or corporate VPN access. The app addresses especially customers in retail and healthcare industries, has multi-factor authentication capabilities and combines public key-based cryptography.

The app is enabled by HID Global’s ActivID Authentication infrastructure. Therefore, every time a transaction or access is attempted online, the ActivID Authentication system sends a notification to the consumer’s mobile device to ask him/her to approve the transaction or login attempt. The user then swipes right to accept it or left to reject it.

The HID Approve mobile app is available in the Apple iTunes and Google Play stores.