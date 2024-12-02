HID Global reveals solution for carrying mobile IDs on smartphones

As part of the company’s mobility initiative, HID Global is demonstrating its recently launched HID goID platform for mobile IDs that enables government IDs to be carried on smartphones.

HID Global’s solution enables citizen IDs to be carried on smartphones that become all-in-one devices for receiving, presenting and authenticating mobile IDs. HID goID seeks to boost the user experience and to extend trust to offline mobile credential authentication, while enabling secure access to cloud-based government services.

Also, the company launches a polycarbonate e-passport datapage solution which provides the additional room to add security features on both sides of the datapage while complying with International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) standards.