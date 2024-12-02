HID Global launches mobility initiatives to enhance security

A highlight of the initiative is the company’s latest mobility solutions unveiled at ISC West 2016, including the HID goID platform for mobile IDs which makes it possible to carry a driver licence and other citizen IDs on smartphones. It also makes it possible for a smartphone to serve as an all-in-one secure credential and ID reader, providing the choice to eliminate ID readers at border crossings and other locations.

The HID Mobile Access capabilities include support for Apple Watch, Android Wear and tablets. Also, the capabilities are extended across a range of access control, authentication and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

ID Mobile Access Portal and App software developer kits (SDKs) enable partners and end-users to create customised mobile access solutions that can be integrated into their back-end systems. ActivID Tap Authentication for Microsoft enables users to tap their smart card to laptops, tablets, phones and other NFC-enabled devices for access to Office365 and other cloud apps and web-based services.

The company partnered with Samsung, NXP and other companies to forward the adoption of mobile solutions.