HID Global, Keyfactor team up for data security and privacy protection





By adding HID IdenTrust digital certificates to the Keyfactor platform, the offering provides enterprise customers with a single solution to meet today’s zero-trust security models and identity.

Moreover, HID’s IdenTrust business offers the only bank-grade identity authentication system in the world, delivering a legally and technologically interoperable environment for authenticating and using identities in more than 175 countries. To manage the HID IdenTrust certificates, Keyfactor provides the enterprises with a scalable cloud-based platform, which allows the visibility and control to track, renew, replace, and manage certificates across the enterprise through one easy to use interface.