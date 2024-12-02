HID Global acquires Lumidigm to extend authentication portfolio

Lumidigm’s technology solves problems with traditional biometric technology, whose contact-based measurement accuracy is degraded by non-ideal skin condition, poorly-defined or damaged fingerprints, and adverse environmental conditions. In contrast, multispectral imaging technology uses multiple light spectrums and polarization techniques to extract unique fingerprint characteristics from both the surface and subsurface of the skin. This additional data enables multispectral imaging-based solutions to deliver fingerprint images and to discriminate real from imposter or ‘spoof’ fingerprints.

HID Global provides governments worldwide with customisable identity solutions for citizen ID programs. The company participates in more than 36 e-passport and 49 national e-ID programs and has delivered more than 150 million eIDs in over 50 countries including national/permanent resident IDs, driver licenses, e-passports, healthcare and vehicle registration.

In recent news, HID Global has joined the Secure Identity Alliance (SIA), the industry’s reference body for secure documents and e-services.