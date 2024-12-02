HID Global acquires Arjo Systems to expand digital identity services

The new acquisition gives the company the capabilities to upgrade its electronic identification (eID) and ePassport for government programs. The new offerings will allow HID Global to provide additional digital identity services for government agencies, state printers and local integrators.

Besides technology, the merger will also bring customer bases, integration services and market knowledge, allowing the company to gain a presence in specific markets.

Arjo Systems will be merged with HID Global’s existing Government ID Solutions business. With approximately 100 employees overall, Arjo Systems will continue its operations in France, Italy and Hong Kong.