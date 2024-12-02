Hexis releases HawkEye G 4.0 with Lastline

HawkEye G 4.0 offers network sandboxing capabilities powered by Lastline, the Full System Emulation (FUSE) malware analysis platform. HawkEye G extracts suspicious multi-protocol content from network traffic and sends it to Lastlines hosted or on-premise sandbox environment, where it is detonated and analysed. Release 4.0 includes support for Windows PE executables, Microsoft Office documents, and PDF files in HTTP and STMP traffic. future support will include Mac OS X Mach-O executables and Android APK binaries.

The release of HawkEye G 4.0 also includes a cloud offering. For customers who select the cloud deployment, Hexis offers a choice of geo-locations data centre starting with the US, with forthcoming datacenters in the UK, Germany, Australia and Japan.

