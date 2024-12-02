Hexindai to implement GBG anti-fraud solution

Hexindai seeks to boost its fraud detection systems and reduce the risk of syndicate, third party and internal application fraud, and first payment defaults.

GBG provides anti-fraud, anti-money laundering, and decision management services to organizations to implement its Instinct Application Fraud Detection Solution (Instinct).

Implementation of the anti-fraud solution will enable Hexindai to process and compare every application, and assess and grade each applicant with a fraud risk score leveraging the company’s historical data, behavioral rules, data validation and risk management system.