Hero Gaming, Shufti Pro partner for fraud prevention and KYC

The collaboration has seen Shufti Pro develop a bespoke authentication solution to reduce legitimate customer verification times, as well as block bad actors such as fraudsters and politically exposed people (PEPs) from accessing the Hero Gaming platform.

Hero Gaming supports B2B partners in Asia, Latin America, India, and the wider world via its platform. It has to navigate complex regulations and laws across these regions to ensure fraudulent and underage users are unable to access its platform. At the same time it needs to ensure that legitimate customers have an augmented onboarding experience.

Prior to implementing Shufti Pro, Hero Gaming relied on manual verification to authorise new users. This led to a stagnation in customer growth as potential customers dropped off during the verification process.

Shufti Pro, which supports over 150 languages and 230 countries and regions, alleviated this problem through its use of artificial intelligence (AI). A solution that enables customers to run near instant verification and achieves the high levels of accuracy, as per the press release.

Since implementing Shufti Pro, Hero Gaming has seen the time taken to authenticate legitimate customers drop from days to seconds. As a result, the business has benefited from a 20% increase in retained customers.

As users look for a more diverse range of options to prove their identity, such as selfies, screenshots, and utility documents, Hero Gaming also turned to Shufti Pro for support in developing a tailored solution that would enable these forms of authentication. Hero Gaming provided regular feedback and suggestions which Shufti Pro was able to take onboard to further augment the product.

Users can now join the Hero Gaming platform via a variety of methods. Pre-existing customers are also able to upload supporting documents via a drop-down menu in-game should they have queries or questions. With Shufti Pro’s AI in place, Hero Gaming has seen a reduction in the number of manual KYC contacts required, says the gaming platform.