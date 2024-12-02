Hepsipay partners with Visa





Following this announcement, the companies entered a five-year agreement in order to ensure that the digital prepaid cards of the Hepsipay customers and clients are accepted all around the globe, for both online and physical purchases and transactions. Moreover, the cards will be accepted at any point of sale outside the Hepsiburada platform as well.

Users and cardholders will be given the possibility to design their digital cards with a Visa logo in a fast and secure manner by logging into their Hepsipay accounts through the Hepsiburada service. In addition, they will be enabled to top up cash to their Hepsipay card by using transfers from credit or debit cards, as well as transferring cash directly from their bank accounts.







Visa’s recent strategy of development

Global digital payments provider that facilitates transactions between customers, merchants, businesses, financial institutions, and government entities, Visa had multiple collaborations and launches in the last couple of months, covering several different geographic areas around the world.

At the beginning of October 2023, the company announced its partnership with the Philippines-based super application GCash in order to drive financial inclusion in the region. The launch of the new offering was expected to boost overall financial inclusion by providing the unbanked population with the needed access to the benefits that are associated with owning a card.

Being a contactless card, the GCash Card was addressed to customers in the areas of the Philippines who did not normally make payments or purchases with cards, both online and in physical stores. Furthermore, it was directed to the segment of the population that did not have bank accounts or the needed documents that are required to apply for a card. The demographic group encompassed a wide array of individuals with informal sources of income.

The card was also powered by Visa, and it was focused on having a global reach, enabling customers to use it for overseas payments in over 200 countries around the world, for hundreds of merchants and businesses. In addition, clients could also use it for withdrawing cash from ATMs, both domestically and internationally.

Earlier in the same month, the payment tech and software solutions provider Global Payments launched its Mobile Tap payment acceptance service in Singapore, through a collaboration with Visa.

The partnership sought to improve the process of developing the payment landscape by allowing sellers and merchants to facilitate payment methods while using their smartphones, without the need for any additional hardware investment.