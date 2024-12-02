Henoscene partners with iDenfy





Following this announcement, the KYC verification solution is expected to enable the Henoscene platform to successfully and securely onboard verified identities in order to ensure legitimate campaign activities around the world.

In addition, the companies will focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of customers in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry.











More information on the announcement

iDenfy will provide its identity verification solution in order to optimise data protection and user trust for the blockchain-based enterprise-first SaaS platform, while also streamlining Henoscene clients’ onboarding processes. In addition, Henoscene’s platform will also measure the companies that look untrustful, with the aim to stop them from using its services for money laundering and other fraudulent activities.

Through the use of blockchain technology, the platform will also provide brands and companies with the possibility to conduct impactful campaigns that co-design products and services while also fostering positive, environmental, political, and cultural outcomes. Firms can also develop customisable campaigns linked to a chosen project, which will ensure clear transparency to customers regarding fund allocation, as real-time and secure metrics allow for tracking and measuring campaigns.

By leveraging iDenfy’s service, the company will offer a cost-effective approach that is focused only on successful verifications, while also ensuring resources are allocated efficiently towards actual conversions, as well as active community members. As iDenfy accepts multiple types of ID documents from 200 countries, Henoscene will have the possibility to verify new users while also optimising its defense against fraud. Furthermore, the company also aims to further improve its strategy of promoting positive impact and accountability in both corporate and nonprofit sectors.





For more information about iDenfy, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.



