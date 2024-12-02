Hello Soda launches platform to combat fraud on the dark web

The platform identifies the risk of consumer data being available for sale on the dark web and issues high, medium and low risk alerts so that organisations can gauge the likelihood of ID theft. Businesses can utilise this insight to notify customers if their data is for sale, or to block accounts that may be used fraudulently and prevent subsequent losses.

Besides risk alerts on the exposure of consumer data, including contact details and card information, Fraud Web also provides email address and phone number validation to ensure that the customer details businesses have are active and up-to-date. Additional features of the platform include screening of politically exposed persons (PEP)s and companies affected by financial sanctions. These checks can help organisations carry out proper due diligence with new and existing clients and be compliant with anti-money laundering (AML) and ‘Know Your Customer’ (KYC) guidelines.

Hello Soda is an international big data company headquartered in Manchester, UK, with offices in Austin, Texas and Bangkok. Their multilingual software solution PROFILE utilises advanced analytics techniques including psycholinguistics and artificial intelligence to derive unique consumer.