Hello Soda launches API platform for KYC, AML and fraud prevention solutions

Having identified that many stakeholders were having difficulty implementing multiple identity verification solutions independently, the company set to work with its developers. The result, Sodium, has been designed and built by a multilingual team of ID and data science specialists across the globe.

Sodium enables organisations to add multiple ID&V products and cross-references data to perform additional checks for customer due diligence. From document ID data cross-referenced with the dark web to an individual's social footprint compared to CRA data, Sodium helps deliver a multi-pronged approach to identity verification.

Hello Soda works across a wide range of regulated and non-regulated sectors where user and customer identity checks are needed. Its global clients include Blockchain, eToro, Klarna, Paysafe, and Sun Finance.