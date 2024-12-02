Heartland, Smart Card Alliance team up for payments and data security

Through a grant from Heartland, the new center will help protect consumers’ privacy and advance the data security of payments and identity through education programs on industry best practices and advances in security technology.

Heartland Payment Systems, a global largest payment processors in the US, delivers credit/debit/prepaid card processing and security technology through Heartland Secure and its comprehensive breach warranty. Heartland also offers point of sale, mobile commerce, ecommerce, marketing solutions, payroll solutions, and related business solutions and services to more than 300,000 business and educational locations nationwide.