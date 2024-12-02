Heartland Payment Systems offers merchant breach warranty

Heartland’s breach warranty is offered to its Heartland Secure merchants per card-entry device. To be covered under the warranty, a merchant must have a Heartland Secure-certified device and process payments through Heartland on that device.

Heartland Payment Systems delivers credit/debit/prepaid card processing, mobile commerce, ecommerce, marketing solutions, security technology, payroll solutions, and related business solutions and services to more than 275,000 business and educational locations nationwide.