Heartland introduces ecommerce merchant data protection solution

Heartland SecureSubmit allows merchants to integrate cardholder data encryption and tokenization into their respective ecommerce websites and checkout pages without redirection or loss of brand identity.

All exchanges of sensitive data occur directly between the consumer and Heartland. A shopper’s personal account information or sensitive data does not touch the merchant’s servers and helps minimize an ecommerce merchant’s total cost of payment acceptance.

Heartland Payment Systems delivers credit/debit/prepaid card processing and security technology through Heartland Secure and its Heartland breach warranty. Heartland also offers point of sale, mobile commerce, ecommerce, marketing solutions, payroll solutions, and related business solutions and services to more than 400,000 business and educational locations nationwide.