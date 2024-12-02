Heartland and Verifone launch EMV and encryption initiative

Heartland Payment Systems will make available Verifone’s EMV and NFC-enabled VX 520 payment terminal and VX 805 PIN pad with Heartland Secure E3 end-to-end encryption and tokenization. This offering will provide merchants with payment security as well as migration to EMV as the mandated liability shift approaches.

Heartland Payment Systems delivers credit/debit/prepaid card processing, mobile commerce, ecommerce, marketing solutions, security technology, payroll solutions, and related business solutions and services to more than 275,000 business and educational locations nationwide.

VeriFone Mobile Money provides a mobile money solution for mobile money providers in emerging markets. In addition to mobile money transfer services, VeriFone Mobile Money delivers mobile money payment acceptance at the point-of-sale (POS) via VeriFones range of secure biometric and contactless payment acceptance devices.