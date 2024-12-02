Heartland and PAX partner to offer EMV-compliant terminals

On Oct.1, 2015, the financial liability shifts to merchants who are not EMV-compliant in cases where a smart card is used for a fraudulent transaction at a standard terminal that only accepts a magnetic stripe. Fuel merchants have until October 2017 before the financial liability shifts to their industry because of the complexity of the point-of-sale (POS) terminals.

With Heartland Secure, a card data security solution that combines EMV, Heartland E3 end-to-end encryption and tokenization, PAX can now provide merchants with the security available to protect against card-present data fraud.

Heartland Payment Systems delivers credit/debit/prepaid card processing, mobile commerce, ecommerce, marketing solutions, security technology, payroll solutions, and related business solutions and services to more than 275,000 business and educational locations nationwide.

PAX is a global POS terminal provider. PAX has been serving the global retail marketplace for over ten years and has distribution in over eighty countries shipping over 6 million terminals worldwide in recent years.