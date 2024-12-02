Healthcare accounts for 21 percent of global data breaches worldwide

According to a report from Breach Level Index, the number of breaches so far this year has hit 888 compared to 803 in the first half of 2014. Healthcare accounted for 21.1% of the total breaches, according to the study.

Anthem is at the top of the reports most notable breaches, with nearly 80 million people impacted by the incident. By comparison, the No. 2 most notable breach (which hit the General Directorate of Population and Citizenship Affairs) impacted 50 million people.

Electronic health record vendor Medical Informatics Engineering also was in the top 10 most notable hacks, with a score of 8.8 for a severe breach, the study unveils.