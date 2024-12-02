Health insurer Anthem suffers data hack

Anthem is working to close the security vulnerability and has called in the FBI to investigate. And the company has hired Mandiant, a cybersecurity company, to evaluate the security of its network.

Anthem said that the breach affected its Anthem Blue Cross, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Georgia, Empire Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Amerigroup, Caremore, Unicare, Healthlink and DeCare brands.

Large companies are increasingly becoming the targets of massive, sophisticated cyberattacks. According to the Identity Theft Resource Center, which tracks the ones that are publicized, a record number of attacks affecting US entities occurred in 2014.