Healtcare system pays fine for massive data breach

The healthcare system which operates 12 hospitals and more than 200 other treatment locations, will pay USD 5.55 million to the US Health and Human Services Department as part of the settlement.

The patient records compromised included peoples names, addresses, dates of birth, credit card numbers with expiration dates, as well as demographic information, clinical information and health insurance information.

According to a resolution agreement signed as part of the settlement, Advocate Health Care reported three separate data breaches that occurred between July and November 2013, involving Advocate Medical Group, a physicians group with more than 1,000 doctors.

Advocate Health Care, which remains under investigation for the data breaches will be required to adopt a corrective action plan for its data security.