HDFC ERGO teams up with Visa





RBI has mandated banks to offer Zero Liability to cardholders for frauds reported. Through this association with Visa, HDFC ERGO aims to insure the risk of fraudulent transactions and enable the issuing banks to offer Zero Liability to their cardholders.

The policy will offer all Visa Platinum Credit & Debit Cards of participating issuers with fraud insurance cover. For this program, Visa is the master policyholder and the insurance coverage is provided by HDFC ERGO General Insurance, complimentary to Visa Platinum cardholders of participating banks.

HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company is a joint venture between HDFC and ERGO International. It offers a complete range of General Insurance products including Health, Motor, Home, Travel, Cyber, Agriculture, Credit and Personal Accident in the retail space along with Property, Marine, Engineering, Marine Cargo, Group Health, and Liability Insurance in the corporate space.