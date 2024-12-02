Hawk updates its anti-financial crime platform for risk detection and investigation

Financial institutions looking to boost real-time risk detection and investigation capabilities can now use the innovation from Hawk. Entity Risk Detection combines entity resolution and network analysis with real-time risk identification to set a new standard in the fight against financial crime.



According to the official announcement, using Entity Risk Detection financial institutions can consolidate datasets and merge customer profiles to detect hidden risk across their operations. The quality and efficiency of risk detection and case investigation can then be enhanced further with network risk analysis. The result is increased risk coverage and greater efficiencies in how investigations are completed.











Hawk enhances AML with AI Entity Risk Detection

Officials from Hawk stated that Entity Risk Detection helps to clear the smokescreen. For example, it can help financial institutions to see that Customer A is using Product X and does not appear to present a risk to the business, but they are in fact the same person as Customer B using Product Y – and Customer B is linked to Firm C, which is on a sanctions list.



The new module is fully integrated with Hawk’s anti-financial crime platform. This provides banks and payment providers with a comprehensive technology suite for AML, sanctions screening, and transaction fraud prevention, with unified real-time detection, self-service configuration, and case management.



Furthermore, the press release highlighted that Hawk customers will also benefit from boosted AI performance, as the consolidated and enriched data from Entity Risk Detection can be used to power stronger prevention, detection and investigation capabilities.



Hawk’s use of explainable AI for detecting, preventing, and investigating financial crime has enabled financial institutions to increase risk coverage and drastically reduce false positive rates compared to traditional AML/CFT solutions. Hawk’s modular solution can either enhance or replace traditional rules-based systems with AI-powered transaction monitoring, screening, and fraud prevention in real-time to deliver greater accuracy and reduced noise.